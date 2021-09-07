At least 165,000 taxpayers have tax arrears in Kyrgyzstan

At least 165,000 taxpayers have tax arrears as of August 1, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service Iskender Asylkulov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, the total tax debts amount to more than 24 billion soms. As a result of enforcement measures, 3.4 billion have been paid off since the beginning of the year. At least 2,131 million soms of them were paid voluntarily, and 1,305 billion were exacted.

«This is our second year in a campaign to restructure tax arrears and insurance payments. If the taxpayer pays the principal amount of the debt, then an amnesty for penalties and fines is applied,» Iskender Asylkulov told.