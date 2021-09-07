Ministry of Investment offered to open representative office in India

The Ministry of Investment of Kyrgyzstan was offered to open a representative office in India. Press service of the ministry reported.

A business delegation from India reportedly arrived in the country with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India.

The delegation is headed by the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr. Asif Iqbal. It also included the heads of large companies (Satya Oil Mills, NV Beverages India, Timmy Exports and Imports).

Asif Iqbal noted that the Indian side has been interested in opening representative offices of the Ministry of Investment and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India.

At the same time, he stressed that it was also planned to open a representative office of the Indian Eurasian Trade Council in Bishkek, the purpose of which will be improvement of trade relations between India and the states of Eurasia.