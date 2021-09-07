18:11
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

Ministry of Investment offered to open representative office in India

The Ministry of Investment of Kyrgyzstan was offered to open a representative office in India. Press service of the ministry reported.

A business delegation from India reportedly arrived in the country with the assistance of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India.

The delegation is headed by the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr. Asif Iqbal. It also included the heads of large companies (Satya Oil Mills, NV Beverages India, Timmy Exports and Imports).

Asif Iqbal noted that the Indian side has been interested in opening representative offices of the Ministry of Investment and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India.

At the same time, he stressed that it was also planned to open a representative office of the Indian Eurasian Trade Council in Bishkek, the purpose of which will be improvement of trade relations between India and the states of Eurasia.
link: https://24.kg/english/206323/
views: 126
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of India on Independence Day
Book by Kyrgyz poet Rahim Karim published in India
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
India reports about emergence of new mutation of COVID-19 variant
AstraZeneca should come to Kyrgyzstan from India
Hindus start praying to 'Corona goddess'
COVID-19 found in lions at zoo in India
Stabbed foreign student dies in hospital
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Osh city could become permanent filming location for Bollywood movies
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
17:59
At least 66.1 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 At least 66.1 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgy...
17:47
At least 165,000 taxpayers have tax arrears in Kyrgyzstan
17:07
Ministry of Investment offered to open representative office in India
16:36
EU representatives praise president for re-vetoing Trade Unions law
15:55
Interior Ministry: Arriving in Kyrgyzstan Pakistanis do not break the law