13:51
USD 84.75
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.16
English

Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan

The national campaign for free issuance of ID cards for vulnerable groups of the population of Kyrgyzstan has been completed. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The campaign took place from May 1 to August 31, 2021 for five categories of citizens. As a result of the campaign, the territorial divisions of the department produced and issued 218 passports free of charge, other 75 are in the process of production.

Children at the age of 16, who are fully supported by the state and living in orphanages, orphans under 18, whose both parents died, people with disabilities of all groups, who are fully supported by the state and living in residential institutions, pensioners who have reached the age of 70, including senior citizens who are fully supported by the state and living in nursing homes, participants of the Great Patriotic War and the Batken events could get ID cards free of charge.
link: https://24.kg/english/206048/
views: 128
Print
Related
State Registration Service produces 60 ID cards for Pamir Kyrgyz
Kyrgyzstan issues 222,348 ID cards since beginning of 2019
Prime Minister informed on situation with passports of Kyrgyzstanis
Biometric passport contains key to e-signature
SRS admits- it can’t cope with issue of new passports
Presidential elections. Only through KOICA
Popular
Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries Kyrgyzstan blocks visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan, three other countries
President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks President of Kyrgyzstan promises tax breaks
Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine Centerra Gold Inc. announces risk of catastrophic events at Kumtor mine
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
4 September, Saturday
13:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Kyrgyzstan plans to create Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development...
12:49
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
12:36
Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic
12:29
Russia to increase quotas at universities for students from CIS countries
11:24
Arystanbek Bazarkulov takes 10th place in shot put at Paralympics