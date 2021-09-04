Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan

The national campaign for free issuance of ID cards for vulnerable groups of the population of Kyrgyzstan has been completed. Press service of the Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The campaign took place from May 1 to August 31, 2021 for five categories of citizens. As a result of the campaign, the territorial divisions of the department produced and issued 218 passports free of charge, other 75 are in the process of production.

Children at the age of 16, who are fully supported by the state and living in orphanages, orphans under 18, whose both parents died, people with disabilities of all groups, who are fully supported by the state and living in residential institutions, pensioners who have reached the age of 70, including senior citizens who are fully supported by the state and living in nursing homes, participants of the Great Patriotic War and the Batken events could get ID cards free of charge.