Kyrgyzstan issues 222,348 ID cards since beginning of 2019

From January to May 2019, at least 222,348 domestic passports have been issued in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the State Registration Service Almaz Mambetov announced today at a press conference.

According to him, 169,931 international passports and 70,703 birth certificates have been issued since the beginning of the year.

In addition, 170,150 vehicle registration certificates and 49,179 driver’s licenses have been issued during this period.

According to the State Registration service, 154,655 transactions on registration of rights and alienation of property have been registered.
