Akylbek Japarov plans to step up trade and economic development with Belarus

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Andrei Strachko. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties noted the low level of trade between the countries and stressed that joint efforts would be made to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, stimulate creation of joint ventures in strategically important areas (agriculture, processing and light industry).

The foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus in 2020 reached the level of $ 47.8 million. Compared to 2019, it decreased by 19.8 percent.

Export supplies amounted to $ 10.7 million (decrease by 18.3 percent), imports — $ 37.1 million (decrease by 20.2 percent).

The share of Belarus in the total volume of trade in the Kyrgyz Republic last year amounted to only 0.8 percent, in exports — 0.5 percent and in imports — 1 percent.

In January-June of this year, trade with Belarus reached $ 27.5 million and increased by 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020.