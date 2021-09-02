11:10
USD 84.70
EUR 100.07
RUB 1.16
English

Akylbek Japarov plans to step up trade and economic development with Belarus

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Andrei Strachko. Press service of the ministry reported.

The parties noted the low level of trade between the countries and stressed that joint efforts would be made to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation, stimulate creation of joint ventures in strategically important areas (agriculture, processing and light industry).

The foreign trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus in 2020 reached the level of $ 47.8 million. Compared to 2019, it decreased by 19.8 percent.

Export supplies amounted to $ 10.7 million (decrease by 18.3 percent), imports — $ 37.1 million (decrease by 20.2 percent).

The share of Belarus in the total volume of trade in the Kyrgyz Republic last year amounted to only 0.8 percent, in exports — 0.5 percent and in imports — 1 percent.

In January-June of this year, trade with Belarus reached $ 27.5 million and increased by 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/205774/
views: 108
Print
Related
Roman Golovchenko: Common EAEU public procurement market is extremely important
Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Passport system of Belarus hacked: Kurmanbek Bakiyev's data found
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents. List
Ulukbek Maripov visits Minsk Tractor Plant
Kyrgyzstani deported from Belarus for giving bribe at customs
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
President of Belarus congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election victory
Alexander Lukashenko urges not to compare events in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note to Ambassador of Belarus
Popular
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek New Yntymak II park opened in Bishkek
152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total 152 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,589 in total
2 September, Thursday
10:59
Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation in race Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation...
10:37
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:35
1,864 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 331 - in serious condition
10:28
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:22
142 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 176,018 in total
1 September, Wednesday
18:19
Civil society asks President to pay attention to haste in inventory of laws