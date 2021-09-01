Russia and Kyrgyzstan agree project on unified air defense system

Agreement on creation of a unified regional air defense system of Russia and Tajikistan is undergoing the ratification procedure; similar projects are being discussed with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Committee, Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov announced following the meeting of the Coordination Committee for Air Defense under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS countries.

He noted that a draft agreement on creation of a unified regional air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan is undergoing the procedure of domestic coordination. Upon completion of this work, the project will be submitted to the Defense Ministers of the two countries for signing.

To date, the forces and means of the CIS joint air defense system include 19 aviation units, 38 units of anti-aircraft missile forces, 15 units of radio engineering troops, nine air defense brigades and three units of electronic warfare. These forces and assets are managed by the national commands, and joint actions are coordinated by the Chairman of the Coordination Committee for Air Defense.