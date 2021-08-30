17:23
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations on occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Speaking to the guests, the head of state touched upon the border problem. He said that Kyrgyzstan would continue to pursue an open, balanced and peaceful foreign policy, aimed at protecting the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as national interests.

«I consider it important to emphasize that resolving border issues with neighboring countries was a priority from the first days of independence. This should become a reliable basis for creation of a common space of security and stability in the region. By the agreements of 1996 and 1999, we legally specified our state border with our great neighbor, the People’s Republic of China, and by the agreement of 2001 — with our fraternal Kazakhstan,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

According to him, the border issues have not yet been resolved with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, negotiations continue.

«I would like to emphasize that solution of border issues with Uzbekistan is proceeding actively and in the spirit of mutual understanding. Negotiations with Tajikistan have also intensified, and more than 50 percent of the borders have been agreed. To resolve the border issue with the Republic of Tajikistan, the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan must make a political decision and continue negotiations based on the principle of mutual respect,» the President said.

He noted the country’s main priority — development of political, trade, economic and cultural ties with neighboring states, strengthening of integration.
link: https://24.kg/english/205566/
views: 103
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov invites diplomats, tells about development
Sadyr Japarov lays capsule at construction site of new Bala-Saruu HPP
Construction of houses for border conflict victims nearing completion in Batken
Sadyr Japarov visits facilities restored after conflict in Maksat village
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on Batken residents not to worry
Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance
President Sadyr Japarov to make working trip to Batken region
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov inspects building of Ministry of Internal Affairs after renovation
President Sadyr Japarov participates in board meeting of Interior Ministry
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents Dilapidated, dirty Bishkek: Engulfed in bureaucracy City Hall ignores residents
30 August, Monday
16:30
Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits
16:21
President Sadyr Japarov invites diplomats, tells about development
16:13
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
16:11
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
16:09
2,207 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 417 - in serious condition