Border issues not resolved, Sadyr Japarov admits

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met today with representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations on occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Presidential press service reported.

Speaking to the guests, the head of state touched upon the border problem. He said that Kyrgyzstan would continue to pursue an open, balanced and peaceful foreign policy, aimed at protecting the country’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as national interests.

«I consider it important to emphasize that resolving border issues with neighboring countries was a priority from the first days of independence. This should become a reliable basis for creation of a common space of security and stability in the region. By the agreements of 1996 and 1999, we legally specified our state border with our great neighbor, the People’s Republic of China, and by the agreement of 2001 — with our fraternal Kazakhstan,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

According to him, the border issues have not yet been resolved with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, negotiations continue.

«I would like to emphasize that solution of border issues with Uzbekistan is proceeding actively and in the spirit of mutual understanding. Negotiations with Tajikistan have also intensified, and more than 50 percent of the borders have been agreed. To resolve the border issue with the Republic of Tajikistan, the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan must make a political decision and continue negotiations based on the principle of mutual respect,» the President said.

He noted the country’s main priority — development of political, trade, economic and cultural ties with neighboring states, strengthening of integration.