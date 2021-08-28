13:19
USD 84.70
EUR 99.53
RUB 1.14
English

2,502 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 439 - in serious condition

At least 2,502 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 1,333 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,169, including 112 people are in an extremely serious condition, 327— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 734 people (61.9 percent) — is assessed as moderate, three patients in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 371 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 154 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 4, in Chui region — 78, in Osh region — 3, in Talas region —3, in Naryn region — 13, in Issyk-Kul region —76, in Jalal-Abad region — 19, in Batken region —21.

In total, 168,769 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/205498/
views: 76
Print
Related
Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
215 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,224 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally
Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,665 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 449 - in serious condition
196 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,009 in total
54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
Popular
Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents Pakistani students hold rally demanding their documents
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis trust Sadyr Japarov
Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan Centerra subsidiaries file motion to fine government of Kyrgyzstan
28 August, Saturday
13:01
Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Nine medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrg...
12:54
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:49
2,502 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 439 - in serious condition
12:41
215 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,224 in total
10:36
Agricultural fair to take place in Bishkek