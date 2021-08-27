Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance

At least 122 victims and family members of those killed at the Tajik border during the April 28-29 conflict have received one-time assistance. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a press conference.

«As of today, 122 people have received one-time financial assistance. These are family members of the killed — 30 and injured — 92 people. At least 34.52 million soms were allocated from the budget for these purposes,» the First Deputy Minister said.

«In total, 127 people were injured in the conflict, 36 were killed. To date, the ministry is finding out who of the relatives can get help, because someone has not registered marriage, someone has a different reason. Therefore, only 122 people have received the financial assistance so far. The money provided for the one-time assistance is already on the account,» Aliza Soltonbekova explained.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that an agreement was signed between the ministry and RSK Bank, according to which citizens can get the one-time assistance at any branch of the bank, regardless of the place of appeal.

The conflict on the border took place on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. It escalated into the use of army units and heavy equipment. At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children.