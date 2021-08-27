14:31
USD 84.70
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.14
English

Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance

At least 122 victims and family members of those killed at the Tajik border during the April 28-29 conflict have received one-time assistance. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a press conference.

«As of today, 122 people have received one-time financial assistance. These are family members of the killed — 30 and injured — 92 people. At least 34.52 million soms were allocated from the budget for these purposes,» the First Deputy Minister said.

«In total, 127 people were injured in the conflict, 36 were killed. To date, the ministry is finding out who of the relatives can get help, because someone has not registered marriage, someone has a different reason. Therefore, only 122 people have received the financial assistance so far. The money provided for the one-time assistance is already on the account,» Aliza Soltonbekova explained.

At the same time, the deputy minister noted that an agreement was signed between the ministry and RSK Bank, according to which citizens can get the one-time assistance at any branch of the bank, regardless of the place of appeal.

The conflict on the border took place on April 28 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. It escalated into the use of army units and heavy equipment. At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis were injured in the conflict, 36 people were killed, including children.
link: https://24.kg/english/205406/
views: 99
Print
Related
60 families move into new houses in Maksat village, Batken region
Reconstruction of 60 houses destroyed by Tajik military completed in Batken
Border Service tells details of border incident in Batken region
Shootout between border guards occurs in Batken region
Victims of border conflict in Batken hold rally
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again
School destroyed during border conflict in Maksat village restored
Border conflict: Andrey Belyaninov about effectiveness of public diplomacy
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
27 August, Friday
14:25
Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to head of Kazakhstan Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences...
14:06
Police start proceedings on attempted assassination of Temirlan Sultanbekov
13:42
Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance
12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally
12:13
President Sadyr Japarov to make working trip to Batken region