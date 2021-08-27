Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 733,494 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 214,574,138 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (38,380,022), India (32,558,530), Brazil (20,676,561), France (6,777,676), Russia (6,728,699), Turkey (6,293,267), Great Britain (6,659,916), Italy (4,509,611), Spain (4,822,320), Germany (3,923,250), Argentina (5,161,926), Iran (4,833,135) and Columbia (4,899,085).

At least 4,473,924 people died from the virus, including 633,503 people — in the USA, 577,565— in Brazil, 256,287— in Mexico, 436,365— in India, 132,465— in the UK, 128,957— in Italy and 176,127 — in Russia.

At least 175,009 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 836,736 cases — in Kazakhstan, 152,363— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.