14:31
USD 84.70
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 733,494 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 214,574,138 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (38,380,022), India (32,558,530), Brazil (20,676,561), France (6,777,676), Russia (6,728,699), Turkey (6,293,267), Great Britain (6,659,916), Italy (4,509,611), Spain (4,822,320), Germany (3,923,250), Argentina (5,161,926), Iran (4,833,135) and Columbia (4,899,085).

At least 4,473,924 people died from the virus, including 633,503 people — in the USA, 577,565— in Brazil, 256,287— in Mexico, 436,365— in India, 132,465— in the UK, 128,957— in Italy and 176,127 — in Russia.

At least 175,009 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 836,736 cases — in Kazakhstan, 152,363— in Uzbekistan, 16,514 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/205395/
views: 129
Print
Related
Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,665 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 449 - in serious condition
196 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,009 in total
54 percent of Kyrgyzstanis seriously concerned about coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan to conduct nationwide vaccination campaign
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 213.8 million people globally
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
2,858 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423 - in serious condition
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
27 August, Friday
14:25
Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to head of Kazakhstan Explosion in Taraz: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences...
14:06
Police start proceedings on attempted assassination of Temirlan Sultanbekov
13:42
Border conflict: 122 affected families get one-time assistance
12:37
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 214.5 million people globally
12:13
President Sadyr Japarov to make working trip to Batken region