Kyrgyzstanis win 2 bronze medals at Asian Youth Boxing Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won two bronze medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championship, which is held in Dubai (UAE). Website of the Asian Boxing Confederation reports.

Emirkhan Radzhapov (over 81 kilograms) and Dierbek Tilavaldiev (up to 54 kilograms) took the 3rd places.

In the first fight, Emirkhan Radzhapov competed with the representative of India and lost to him by unanimous decision of the judges. He took the third place in the final protocol.

Dierbek Tilavaldiev scored two victories and reached the semifinals, where he lost to the Iranian athlete.

Kyrgyzstanis will continue to compete for the medals today.