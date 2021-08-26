10:54
Tank biathlon: Military from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place in group

The Tank Biathlon competition is held at the Alabino training ground of the Armed Forces of Russia. Press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The second tank crew of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic participates in the competition.

«A team from Kyrgyzstan on a yellow T-72B3 tank took the first place in the group, hitting all five targets and covering the track in 26 minutes and 15 seconds,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the first crew of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic started earlier in the first race of the second division. The group of the second division, in addition to the national team of Kyrgyzstan, included the teams of Laos, Myanmar, and Mali.

The third tank crew of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic will take part in the next race. It will take place on August 27.
