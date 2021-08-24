Smuggling of medicines worth 2.6 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of medicines for 2,680,600 soms into Kyrgyzstan was prevented on August 23 in Leilek district near Kozho-Bakyrgan water canal. Press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reports.

According to preliminary estimates, the cost of the seized medicines is 2,680,600 soms.

«Border guards, together with officers of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic detected and detained a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van moving along the canal. There were two 27-year-old citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the vehicle. During inspection of the van, 175 boxes of medicines without appropriate documents were found,» the statement says.

The detainees and the cargo were handed over to law enforcement officers for further investigation.