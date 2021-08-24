15:50
Migrants in Russia need to settle their legal status by September 30

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia recommends all migrants to settle their legal status by September 30. The media report.

According to the decree of the President of the Russian Federation, foreigners and stateless persons, who arrived before March 15, 2020 and did not have legal grounds for staying in the country as of June 15, 2021, were given the opportunity to apply to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs until September 30 for settlement of their legal status.

From October 1, the temporary ban on the application of measures on forced expulsion from the country to migrants, who are in Russia in violation of migration legislation, will cease to be effective. In the future, they will be banned from re-entry.

Since March 15 last year, about 1.6 million migrants have not been able to leave Russia after their period of stay expired.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation clarified that during this time more than 4,200 people have applied for temporary asylum. About 2.5 million migrants have asked to extend their temporary stay.

Several mass fights with the participation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan have taken place in Moscow and the Moscow Oblast last month. After that, it was decided to check all labor migrants employed by Moscow taxi services.

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy proposed expelling migrants who violate Russian laws for life.
