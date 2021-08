A major fraud suspect was detained in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of the Pervomaisky District of the capital reported.

A citizen turned to the police on July 21 and asked to take action against the director of Firtin Inshaat LLC. In October 2019, the suspect took $ 18,500 from the victim and promised to build a five-story house. However, construction was suspended, and $ 14,300 has not yet been returned to the applicant.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Law enforcement officers detained a 35-year-old Turkish citizen and placed him in the pretrial detention center.