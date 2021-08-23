Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of cardboard, waste paper

A temporary ban was imposed for a period of six months on the export of recyclable paper and cardboard (waste paper) from Kyrgyzstan (with the exception of international transit traffic) outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

This is done to prevent a critical shortage of raw materials on the domestic market, in order to stimulate production and increase the export of finished products. The State Customs Service and the Border Service should take the necessary measures to prevent illegal export of these goods.