Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 211.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 1,875,952 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 211,798,109 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (37,708,064), India (32,424,234), Brazil (20,570,891), France (6,700,252), Russia (6,653,498), Turkey (6,215,633), Great Britain (6,523,563), Italy (4,484,613), Spain (4,770,453), Germany (3,856,041), Argentina (5,133,831), Iran (4,677,114) and Columbia (4,889,537).

At least 4,430,758 people died from the virus, including 628,499 people — in the USA, 574,527— in Brazil, 252,927— in Mexico, 434,367— in India, 131,958— in the UK, 128,751— in Italy and 173,003 — in Russia.

At least 174,148 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 804,711 cases — in Kazakhstan, 149,058— in Uzbekistan, 16,423 — in Tajikistan.