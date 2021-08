The President’s Cup Equestrian Games will be held in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The event is timed to the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan and will be held today, August 21. The winners will get four cars as prizes.

The Games will be held at the hippodrome in Toloikan village.

The day before, the Plenipotentiary of the President in Osh region Daniyar Zhanykulov inspected the preparatory work for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of independence.

Various exhibitions, festive programs and concerts are also planned in districts of the region.