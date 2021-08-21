10:57
USD 84.64
EUR 98.82
RUB 1.14
English

3,918 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 539 - in serious condition

At least 3,918 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,467 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,451, including 123 people are in an extremely serious condition, 416— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 908 people (62.5 percent) — is assessed as moderate, four people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 492 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 158 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 6, in Chui region — 106, in Osh region — 28, in Talas region —11, in Naryn region — 15, in Issyk-Kul region —91, in Jalal-Abad region — 39, in Batken region —38.

In total, 165,860 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/204680/
views: 58
Print
Related
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
248 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 173,676 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.9 million people globally
Six medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
4,171 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 563 - in serious condition
242 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 173,428 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.2 million people globally
Five medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally near UN building in Bishkek
Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated Kumtor case: External management to be in effect until violations are eliminated
Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul Kyrgyz diplomats hold talks with Taliban in Kabul
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
21 August, Saturday
10:47
Yakyn Inkar member recants his convictions in Karakol city Yakyn Inkar member recants his convictions in Karakol c...
10:40
12 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:36
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:33
3,918 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 539 - in serious condition
10:29
248 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 173,676 in total