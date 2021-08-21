10:57
Optimization of pediatric oncology service discussed in Cholpon-Ata

A round table conference was held in Cholpon-Ata city to discuss the optimization of the pediatric oncology service. Olga Trukhanova, director of the First Children’s Hospice, posted on Facebook.

According to her, the event was attended by Russian specialists in the field of pediatric oncology, the wife of the head of state Aigul Japarova, the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the founder of Pomogat Legko Public Foundation Dinara Alyaeva.

«This is not the first visit of Russian specialists to Kyrgyzstan. In 2015, Pomogat Legko Public Foundation organized a conference with the participation of an Academician Alexander Rumyantsev, as a result of which a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Dima Rogachev Federal Research Centre for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology in Moscow and the Ministry of Health. According to the document, pediatric oncologists were given the opportunity to study free of charge at the leading Russian Center for Pediatric Hematology and Oncology,» Olga Trukhanova wrote.
