Children's Oncology Departments have problems with drug provision

There are problems with drug provision at Children’s Oncology Departments in Bishkek and Osh. Director of Pomogat Legko Public Foundation Dinara Alyaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, because of this, parents of many children have huge debts for the drugs they took in pharmacies.

«The parents of a girl who died at the Children’s Oncology Department have a debt of 35,000 soms in a pharmacy. On May 22, our foundation paid the debts of parents at a Bishkek pharmacy of 67,720 soms. At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister Aida Ismailova reports to the public and deputies that there are no problems with drug provision at the Children’s Oncology Department. Who is deceiving whom? Heads of departments, hospital directors, the deputy prime minister? Why is it difficult to tell the truth?» Dinara Alyaeva writes.