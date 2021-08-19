Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting took place within the framework of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is taking place on August 19-20 in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region. Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov believes that there are all favorable conditions for increasing trade and economic cooperation and trade turnover between the two countries, and proposed to step up work in this direction. He noted the importance of soonest holding of the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Speaking about cooperation within the EAEU, the President stressed that the Kyrgyz side pays special attention to Eurasian integration.

Participation of Kyrgyzstan in the EAEU remains a priority area of ​​the republic’s foreign economic policy. Sadyr Japarov

According to him, it is necessary to continue purposeful work on further formation of a common labor market within the Union.

Nikol Pashinyan noted the need to work out plans for further development of countries, taking into account membership in the EAEU.

«The EAEU opens up new opportunities for building up trade and economic relations, so it is necessary to intensify efforts for its development,» he said.

Regarding holding of the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the Prime Minister of Armenia supported the initiative of Sadyr Japarov and noted that the Armenian side would soon appoint its co-chairman.