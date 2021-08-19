19:54
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The meeting took place within the framework of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is taking place on August 19-20 in Cholpon-Ata, Issyk-Kul region. Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Sadyr Japarov believes that there are all favorable conditions for increasing trade and economic cooperation and trade turnover between the two countries, and proposed to step up work in this direction. He noted the importance of soonest holding of the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Speaking about cooperation within the EAEU, the President stressed that the Kyrgyz side pays special attention to Eurasian integration.

Participation of Kyrgyzstan in the EAEU remains a priority area of ​​the republic’s foreign economic policy.

Sadyr Japarov

According to him, it is necessary to continue purposeful work on further formation of a common labor market within the Union.

Nikol Pashinyan noted the need to work out plans for further development of countries, taking into account membership in the EAEU.

«The EAEU opens up new opportunities for building up trade and economic relations, so it is necessary to intensify efforts for its development,» he said.

Regarding holding of the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the Prime Minister of Armenia supported the initiative of Sadyr Japarov and noted that the Armenian side would soon appoint its co-chairman.
link: https://24.kg/english/204505/
views: 140
Print
Related
Mikhail Mishustin and Askar Mamin arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Cholpon-Ata to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Sadyr Japarov discusses cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia
Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Prime Minister of Armenia speedy recovery
Prime Minister of Armenia tests positive for coronavirus
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
19:02
Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrgyzstan Vaccination against COVID-19: QazVac registered in Kyrg...
18:34
Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
18:23
Mikhail Mishustin and Askar Mamin arrive in Kyrgyzstan
18:12
Second participant of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council arrives in Kyrgyzstan
17:57
Ex-president Askar Akaev tells who brought him to Bishkek and why