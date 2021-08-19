Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. He became the first of the prime ministers who arrived at the Issyk-Kul Airport in Tamchi village to participate in the summit.

In addition, a delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission headed by the Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich is already in Kyrgyzstan. He attends the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum.

Regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata from August 19 to August 20,2021, where a number of topical issues within the framework of the integration association will be considered.