15:20
USD 84.60
EUR 99.15
RUB 1.15
English

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. He became the first of the prime ministers who arrived at the Issyk-Kul Airport in Tamchi village to participate in the summit.

In addition, a delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission headed by the Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich is already in Kyrgyzstan. He attends the Kyrgyz-Russian Business Forum.

Regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Cholpon-Ata from August 19 to August 20,2021, where a number of topical issues within the framework of the integration association will be considered.     
link: https://24.kg/english/204466/
views: 67
Print
Related
Cholpon-Ata to host next meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Sadyr Japarov discusses cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia
Kyrgyzstan interested in attraction of Armenian companies to market
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Mikhail Mishustin and Nikol Pashinyan
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Prime Minister of Armenia speedy recovery
Prime Minister of Armenia tests positive for coronavirus
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia discuss interaction within EAEU
Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council takes place in Moscow
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
19 August, Thursday
15:02
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Ky...
14:52
Refugees from Afghanistan hold rally at U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
14:47
Three new coronavirus vaccination centers opened in Bishkek
14:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 209.2 million people globally
14:17
Kumtor improves working and living conditions at the mine