14:45
USD 84.71
EUR 99.78
RUB 1.15
English

Children with underlying medical conditions more susceptible to COVID-19

«The information available to date suggests that children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk of contracting coronavirus,» Nazira Artykova, Head of the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan, said at a press conference today.

At the same time, children are less likely to become ill or hospitalized as a result of infection with COVID-19, she said. Compared to other age groups, the morbidity and mortality caused by coronavirus is lower among children than in other age groups, and the risk of developing severe forms of disease and complications is very low.

«In order to fully understand the benefits and risks of vaccination of children, it is necessary to assess the short- and long-term effects of SARS CoV-2, and to study the safety profile of vaccines in children. As of August 2021, data on the use of the vaccine in children aged 12 years and older are available only for the Pfizer vaccine,» Nazira Artykova told.
link: https://24.kg/english/204345/
views: 146
Print
Related
WHO does not rule out circulation of delta strain of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 208.5 million people globally
Four medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
4,717 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 619 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
269 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 172,937 in total
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss cooperation in combating COVID-19
COVID-19: Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan about new wave of virus
COVID-19: Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about revaccination
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 207.8 million people globally
Popular
Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek Environmental activists picket near U.S. Embassy in Bishkek
Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected Mass influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Kyrgyzstan not expected
Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador Kumtor case: Bakyt Baketaev appeals to U.S. Ambassador
Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy Kumtor case: Activists intend to continue picket near U.S. Embassy
18 August, Wednesday
14:37
European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanistan European Union recognizes Taliban victory in Afghanist...
14:14
Protesters demand resignation of judge in Bishkek
13:15
WHO does not rule out circulation of delta strain of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:09
Children with underlying medical conditions more susceptible to COVID-19
12:45
Over 25,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours