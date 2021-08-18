Children with underlying medical conditions more susceptible to COVID-19

«The information available to date suggests that children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk of contracting coronavirus,» Nazira Artykova, Head of the WHO Country Office in Kyrgyzstan, said at a press conference today.

At the same time, children are less likely to become ill or hospitalized as a result of infection with COVID-19, she said. Compared to other age groups, the morbidity and mortality caused by coronavirus is lower among children than in other age groups, and the risk of developing severe forms of disease and complications is very low.

«In order to fully understand the benefits and risks of vaccination of children, it is necessary to assess the short- and long-term effects of SARS CoV-2, and to study the safety profile of vaccines in children. As of August 2021, data on the use of the vaccine in children aged 12 years and older are available only for the Pfizer vaccine,» Nazira Artykova told.