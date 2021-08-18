Over 25,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Over the past day, 25,018 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 15,156 of them received the second dose. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a press conference.

According to him, 605,603 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of vaccination campaign. This is 25 percent of the required number of people who can get the vaccine. Nookat, Kara-Suu and Dzhumgal districts take the lead in vaccination rate.

«Our strategic goal is to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population. This is necessary for formation of herd immunity, for Kyrgyzstan to return to the green zone. Therefore, we urge all citizens to get vaccinated,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.