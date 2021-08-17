Awards ceremony for Olympic medalists to take place on August 23

The awards ceremony for the members of the national team, who represented Kyrgyzstan at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held on August 23. Spokesman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Erbol Sultanbaev told 24.kg news agency.

The event will take place at the state residence.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by 16 athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year. As a result, freestyle wrestler Aisuluu Tynybekova and a Greco-Roman wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov won silver medals. Athlete Meerim Zhumanazarova won a bronze medal.