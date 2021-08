Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia Olga Yarilova visited the Chingiz Aitmatov State National Russian Drama Theater in Bishkek. The cultural institution reported.

The Russian official arrived at the theater with a delegation as part of the first Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the members of the delegation talked with management of the theater about existing problems and discussed possible prospects.

Concert «Folklore — the soul of Russia» was held on the occasion of arrival of the delegation, to which the artists of the Russian theater were invited.