Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of India on Independence Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, on behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on his own behalf, congratulated the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the Independence Day. Press service of the head of state reports.

«We highly appreciate the strategic relationship between the two countries. I hope that the Kyrgyz-Indian partnership will continue to strengthen for the benefit of both peoples,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

Sadyr Japarov wished Ram Nath Kovind good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the people of India.
