37 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 37 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 25 cases were registered in Bishkek, 7 — in Batken region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Talas region, 1 — in Chui region, and 1 more — in Osh region.

13 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 29 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,479 medical workers, 5,832 of them have recovered in the republic.