Summit of heads of Central Asia to be held in Turkmenistan

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries discussed organization and holding of the upcoming regular consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia, which will be held in Turkmenistan on August 5-6.

Ruslan Kazakbaev and Rashid Meredov discussed the content of the upcoming event, paying special attention to the draft multilateral documents that are planned to be adopted within the framework of this meeting.

The parties expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia will be held at a high organizational level and will give impetus to further strengthening and expansion of regional cooperation.

Earlier, the summit of the Presidents of the Central Asian countries was planned to be held in Bishkek in August 2020, but then it was postponed until autumn. However, it did not take place in the fall due to the pandemic. After consultations, a new decision was made to postpone the meeting until August this year, but the exact time and place of its holding were not announced.

The initiative to hold consultative meetings of the heads of states of Central Asia was made by the head of Uzbekistan during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The first such meeting took place in March 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan, the second — in November 2019 in Tashkent; it was decided to hold them once a year.