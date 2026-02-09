11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to Central Asia

A meeting between the Ambassadors of Central Asian countries and the leadership of the European External Action Service (EEAS) took place in Brussels. The main focus of the talks was strengthening cooperation in the extraction and supply of critical raw materials.

Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Managing Director of the EEAS for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, met in Brussels with the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to discuss the implementation of regional agreements and future partnership prospects.

The parties also discussed regional transport connectivity and the development of joint energy projects. The outcomes of the meeting were reported by the Diplomatic Mission of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

Special attention was paid to preparations for upcoming ministerial meetings and to expanding the format of the European Union—Central Asia summits.

The European side reaffirmed the strategic importance of the region and expressed readiness to maintain a long-term focus on investments in local infrastructure. Diplomats emphasized that stable dialogue between Brussels and the five Central Asian states is key to the economic resilience of the broader Eurasian space.

The discussion also highlighted the practical implementation of previously reached agreements, including the creation of reliable supply chains and the simplification of trade procedures.

Following the meeting, EU representatives stated their intention to expand technical and advisory support for the region, facilitating Central Asia’s integration into global production processes.
link: https://24.kg/english/361098/
views: 148
Print
Related
EU ready to sign new agreement on Kyrgyzstan's digitalization
Cabinet approves accession to agreement on developing land transport in CA
Open Central Asia: Kyrgyzstan proposes creating unified tourism brand
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
Edil Baisalov comments on EU sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to Euronews
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Kyrgyz honey gains access to European Union market
White House to support lifting trade restrictions with Central Asia
EU to help Kyrgyzstan develop foreign language teaching materials for schools
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks 11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region
9 February, Monday
11:31
Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins in Cholpon-Ata Construction of new 14.5-kilometer bypass road begins i...
10:37
Young woman falls into ravine at Kashka-Kulak ski resort
10:27
Guarantee Fund helps attract over 2.5 billion soms to women's businesses
10:22
Financial Supervision Service authorizes 6 companies to exchange virtual assets
10:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second currency intervention in 2026