EU intends to expand technical and advisory support to Central Asia

A meeting between the Ambassadors of Central Asian countries and the leadership of the European External Action Service (EEAS) took place in Brussels. The main focus of the talks was strengthening cooperation in the extraction and supply of critical raw materials.

Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Managing Director of the EEAS for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, met in Brussels with the Ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to discuss the implementation of regional agreements and future partnership prospects.

The parties also discussed regional transport connectivity and the development of joint energy projects. The outcomes of the meeting were reported by the Diplomatic Mission of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

Special attention was paid to preparations for upcoming ministerial meetings and to expanding the format of the European Union—Central Asia summits.

The European side reaffirmed the strategic importance of the region and expressed readiness to maintain a long-term focus on investments in local infrastructure. Diplomats emphasized that stable dialogue between Brussels and the five Central Asian states is key to the economic resilience of the broader Eurasian space.

The discussion also highlighted the practical implementation of previously reached agreements, including the creation of reliable supply chains and the simplification of trade procedures.

Following the meeting, EU representatives stated their intention to expand technical and advisory support for the region, facilitating Central Asia’s integration into global production processes.