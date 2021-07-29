13:33
USD 84.67
EUR 100.10
RUB 1.15
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns since beginning of week in Kyrgyzstan

After a slight depreciation last week, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar regained its positions in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the American currency for 84.45-84.6 soms, and sell — for 84.85-84.9 soms. The nominal exchange rate is set at 84.6655 soms (0.13 percent growth).

Since the beginning of the week, the dollar has appreciated by 30 tyiyns.

The euro also appreciated slightly. Now it is bought for 99-99.7 soms, and sold for 100.5-101.5 soms. The official exchange rate is 100.1043 soms (0.52 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble has also grown. The buying rate today is 1.14 −1.148 soms, the selling rate is 1.157-1.163 soms. At the same time, the nominal rate of the National Bank is 1.1502 soms (0.45 percent growth).

Exchange rate of the Kazakh tenge remains stable. It is bought for 0.17-0.19 soms, and sold for 0.2-0.21 soms with the official rate of 0.1994 soms.
