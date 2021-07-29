13:32
USD 84.67
EUR 100.10
RUB 1.15
English

COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine?

Kyrgyzstan will get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid. The Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the money that the Ministry of Health «took from the government and the Parliament was all spent on Sinopharm.» «It’s price is lower. The next batch of 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in early August. We have paid all expenses yesterday. We are also negotiating with South Korea over humanitarian aid. Sputnik V and AstraZeneca will be delivered free of charge one of these days. Last week, the President received a delegation from South Korea at his residence in Cholpon-Ata. They promised to help,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Currently, there are four vaccines against coronavirus in the republic — AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac and Sputnik V. At least 396,200 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose, 112,900 have been vaccinated with two doses.
link: https://24.kg/english/202531/
views: 114
Print
Related
COVID-19 vaccine: Kyrgyzstan does not refuse Moderna
Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated
226,000 doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Kazakhstan donates 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
AstraZeneca vaccine to be available in regions of Kyrgyzstan from next week
List of professions requiring vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
President's son Rustam Japarov gets vaccinated against coronavirus
President Sadyr Japarov gets vaccinated against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan to expand list of professions requiring compulsory vaccination
Popular
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
29 July, Thursday
13:02
Deputy head of Talas district administration detained for bribetaking Deputy head of Talas district administration detained f...
12:46
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis can get result of PCR test online
12:40
U.S. dollar appreciates by 30 tyiyns since beginning of week in Kyrgyzstan
12:33
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine?
12:11
Parliament votes to reduce gender quota for women candidates