COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine?

Kyrgyzstan will get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as humanitarian aid. The Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the money that the Ministry of Health «took from the government and the Parliament was all spent on Sinopharm.» «It’s price is lower. The next batch of 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in early August. We have paid all expenses yesterday. We are also negotiating with South Korea over humanitarian aid. Sputnik V and AstraZeneca will be delivered free of charge one of these days. Last week, the President received a delegation from South Korea at his residence in Cholpon-Ata. They promised to help,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Currently, there are four vaccines against coronavirus in the republic — AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac and Sputnik V. At least 396,200 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose, 112,900 have been vaccinated with two doses.