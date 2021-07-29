11:59
Rape, robbery, corruption: Crime on rise in Kyrgyzstan

At least 23,500 crimes have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year. The National Statistical Committee reported with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Compared with the first half of 2020, the number of crimes has increased 1.5 times.

«The overwhelming number of crimes (more than 61 percent of their total number) were committed in Bishkek and Chui regions. More than 2,000 (11.6 percent) of them are grave and especially grave crimes. Most of them are crimes against property,» the statement says.

Unlike last year, fraud became 2.1 times more frequent, the number of thefts increased 1.5 times, and the number of robberies increased by 24.5 percent.

Crimes against a person in the republic as a whole increased by almost a third in comparison with last year. At the same time, the number of murders increased by 26 percent, cases of rape and attempted rape — by 34 percent, causing less serious harm to health — by 6 percent.

The number of cases of abuse of office increased by 36 percent, embezzlement of entrusted property increased 2.2 times, and bribery — 1.4 times.

The number of crimes related to drug trafficking increased by 23 percent. The largest share of such crimes, more than 57 percent, is associated with the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale, about 40 percent — with possession of drugs without the purpose of sale.

The largest growth in crimes was registered in Issyk-Kul and Osh regions, as well as in Osh and Bishkek. More than 13,000 people committed crimes. More than half of them (about 54 percent) did not work or study anywhere.
