Russian citizen hides illegally stored weapons in cemetery in Jalal-Abad

Police detained a man suspected of illegal possession of firearms in Jalal-Abad. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

Earlier, the staff of the Department of Internal Affairs received operational information that the man kept firearms. Pre-trial proceedings were started on the fact.

«The 45-year-old man was arrested during the operational-investigative actions. He is a citizen of Russia and temporarily lived in Jalal-Abad. During an interrogation, the suspect admitted that he had hidden a firearm in one of the city cemeteries. The man buried his gun in a grave. The testimony of the suspect was confirmed, the police found a hunting gun Izh K-20 and 20 rounds of 7.62 mm caliber. Expertise was appointed. It is known that the detainee was convicted in Astrakhan for a crime related to extremism. He escaped from a penal settlement and was wanted by law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
