COVID-19 vaccine: Kyrgyzstan does not refuse Moderna

Kyrgyzstan has not refused Moderna vaccine within the COVAX mechanism. The Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, if it is offered, the country will take it. «Moderna comes first in terms of efficiency and safety. We have to be provided with 2.6 million doses of vaccines within COVAX. We will get what is provided. We will receive the first batch today — 226,000 doses of AstraZeneca,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Social media users write that Uzbekistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the COVAX mechanism free of charge, Tajikistan has already received 1.5 million of the same vaccine for free, and Kyrgyzstan allegedly refused it.

Currently, there are four vaccines against coronavirus in the republic — AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac and Sputnik V. At least 396,200 people have been vaccinated with the 1st dose, 112,900 have been vaccinated with two doses.