Free viral hepatitis testing conducted in Bishkek today

Citizens can get screened for viral hepatitis free of charge in Bishkek today. The head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Control of Viral Infections Zuridin Nurmatov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the World Hepatitis Day is marked today.

«Many people do not know that they have hepatitis B and C. They find it out when physiological changes in the liver, cirrhosis, cancer are registered,» he said.

Zuridin Nurmatov added that free testing is conducted until 4 p.m. at the address: Logvinenko Street, 8.
