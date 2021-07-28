Kyrgyzstani disseminating extremist materials on the Internet detained

Suspect in distribution of extremist materials was detained in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

It is a 41-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad region, who is a follower of Hizb ut-Tahrir movement banned in Kyrgyzstan and an active member of the women’s wing. She was previously convicted twice.

It was found out that the woman distributed materials with extremist content on social media. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under article 315 «Production, distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was placed in a pre-trial detention center for two months.