226,000 doses of AstraZeneca to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Kyrgyzstan will receive 226,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus tomorrow, on July 29. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he met with the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, and agreed to expedite shipments. «The vaccine will be delivered from Switzerland. Today we will receive 50,000 doses of QazVac for 25,000 people. There are enough vaccines in the republic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bishkek, Kazakhstan donated 25,000 doses of QazVac vaccine to Kyrgyzstan.

According to official statistics, 111,600 people have completed their vaccination in Kyrgyzstan. The number of vaccinated with the first dose reached 381,600 people. There are more than 1 million doses of vaccines left.