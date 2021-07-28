09:49
Kyrgyzstan to host forum of principals of schools

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Bolotbek Kupeshev and the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Office in Kyrgyzstan Viktor Nefedov discussed holding of a forum of principals of secondary schools with Russian language of instruction.

According to the press service of the ministry, the meeting was held at the initiative of the Russian side.

The forum is scheduled for late October.

Its main goal is to promote the Russian language and literature, develop specific solutions and recommendations to improve the level and quality of teaching Russian language and literature in Kyrgyzstan.

Bolotbek Kupeshev noted that the study of the Russian language in educational organizations plays an important role in integrating the country into the international community, into the CIS space, familiarizing with Russian literature and culture, continuing the centuries-old fraternal friendship and preserving the historical continuity of generations.

In addition, it was decided to develop and approve a joint action plan to expand cooperation between the ministry and the representative office in the near future.
