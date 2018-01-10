16:41
Transformers for Toktogul HPP. Chinese companies pay 1.75 mln soms to Kyrgyzstan

Chinese companies suspected of forging documents paid to Kyrgyzstan 1.75 million soms. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

Recall, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes initiated a criminal case against Chinese companies C.L.C.Ltd, X.B. and J.T.E.C. on the fact of abuse and forgery of official documents during the transportation of power transformers intended for Toktogul HPP.

The damage to the state budget amounted to 1,755,532 soms.

In the framework of the criminal case under investigation, on 8 January, the financial police ensured full compensation for the damage.
