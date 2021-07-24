12:30
USD 84.26
EUR 99.21
RUB 1.14
English

1,147 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 156,152 in total

At least 1,147 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 661 people got infected in Bishkek, 8 — in Osh city, 153 — in Chui region, 59 — in Osh region, 20 — in Talas region, 26 — in Naryn region, 52 — Issyk-Kul region, 95 — in Jalal-Abad region and 73 — in Batken region.

In total, 156,152 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The spread rate (reproductive number Rt) is 0.9 — that is how many people one patient can infect. Figure above one indicates that there is an increase in the incidence.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/202007/
views: 92
Print
Related
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
19,203 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,409 - in serious condition
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
COVID-19: Israel bans travel to Kyrgyzstan
Entry into Russia from EAEU possible with Travel without COVID-19 app only
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 192.5 million people globally
28 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
20,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,429 - in serious condition
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,127 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 155,005 in total
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek Borrowers of banks hold rally in Bishkek
24 July, Saturday
12:20
31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 31 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
12:17
19,203 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,409 - in serious condition
12:13
11 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:10
Shootout between border guards occurs in Batken region
12:03
1,147 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 156,152 in total