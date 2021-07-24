10:54
Kyrgyzstan participates in International Exhibition in South Korea

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in South Korea participates in the annual Import Goods Fair 2021, the diplomatic mission reported.

The diplomatic mission will present the export potential of Kyrgyzstan at the exhibition. Domestic products were delivered with the assistance of the Ministry of Economy and Finance: honey, chocolate and nougat, natural complex dietary supplements, herbal-based balms and elixirs, felt goods, as well as textiles.

Visitors are invited to taste honey with Kyrgyz boorsok and chak-chak.

Within the framework of the exhibition, the embassy also tells about the tourism opportunities of Kyrgyzstan, in particular, it shows videos and hands out booklets.
