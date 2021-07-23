Protests in Tokyo: Hundreds of people oppose the Olympics

Crowds of people held protests against the Tokyo Olympics. OstWest TV channel reports.

The protests against the Tokyo Olympics were broadcast live one hour before the opening ceremony.

«Japanese people fear that the Olympic Games will lead to the spread of the coronavirus. Many cases of infection have already been registered among the athletes and other participants of the international competitions. According to the latest opinion polls, about 55 percent of the country’s population disapprove of the Olympic Games,» the TV channel reports.