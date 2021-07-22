12:57
USD 84.70
EUR 99.77
RUB 1.14
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names vaccines that passed state registration

Gam-COVID-Vak (Sputnik V), Sputnik Light, Convidecia (manufacturer — Petrovax Pharm) have passed state registration in Kyrgyzstan. An inactivated Sinopharm vaccine was imported in form of humanitarian aid. Head of the pharmacovigilance sector of the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices under the Ministry of Health and Social Development Zhyldyz Zhumagulova said at a briefing.

According to her, the import and use of vaccines on the territory of Kyrgyzstan is possible after state registration, inclusion in a special list of drugs temporarily allowed for import and medical use without registration (vaccines against COVID-19 are included in it), import in form of humanitarian aid in case of emergency situations (in case of registration in the country-manufacturer or donor country).

«Vaccines against COVID-19 are new vaccines that are potentially created on new technology platforms and have not previously been used to release already registered vaccines. Their use is approved on the basis of available safety data from clinical trials. Based on this, monitoring of adverse effects and timely response play an important role in the safety of vaccines,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/201781/
views: 60
Print
Related
Vaccination against COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions registered
COVID-19: List of Bishkek polyclinics vaccinating with AstraZeneca
Diabetes mellitus is not contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan not to vaccinate pregnant women against COVID-19 yet
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
Third wave of COVID-19: 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca delivered to Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Citizens can get vaccinated at resorts in Issyk-Kul region
British Ambassador Charles Garrett about aconite, vaccination and fakes
COVID-19: Chinese vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than Sputnik V
Over 182,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total 1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
22 July, Thursday
12:50
Vaccination against COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions registered Vaccination against COVID-19: No serious adverse reacti...
12:36
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names vaccines that passed state registration
11:37
Kyrgyz-Iranian Business Forum takes place in Bishkek
11:27
Five-year-old boy drowns in canal in Bishkek
11:21
29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours