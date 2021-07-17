COVID-19: CIS members discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

Mutual recognition by the CIS member states of certificates (other documents) of vaccination of the population against a new coronavirus infection was discussed at a meeting of the CIS Executive Committee. Press service of the Committee reported.

The meeting participants noted that at present, all countries of the Commonwealth are actively vaccinating citizens against COVID-19, a national certificate and a QR code confirming the vaccination are issued.

They noted that the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will facilitate the cross-border movement of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19, will restore tourist flows and resume family and business travel.

It was decided to continue the detailed study of this issue.

In addition, representatives of the countries of the Commonwealth decided to discuss the issue of creation of a Council of heads of authorized bodies in the field of sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population within the framework of the CIS Council for Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare.