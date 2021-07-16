COVID-19: Chinese vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than Sputnik V

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than the Russian Sputnik V. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Chinese side asked not to disclose the exact cost of the vaccine. «We are negotiating over the supply of the next batch of 1.25 million doses. The issue has already been resolved. There shouldn’t be any problems with delivery either. We ask our international partners for help,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Earlier it was reported that one component of Sputnik V costs Kyrgyzstan about $ 10.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected for 20,000 people.