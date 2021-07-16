16:14
USD 84.76
EUR 100.44
RUB 1.14
English

COVID-19: Chinese vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than Sputnik V

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than the Russian Sputnik V. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Chinese side asked not to disclose the exact cost of the vaccine. «We are negotiating over the supply of the next batch of 1.25 million doses. The issue has already been resolved. There shouldn’t be any problems with delivery either. We ask our international partners for help,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Earlier it was reported that one component of Sputnik V costs Kyrgyzstan about $ 10.

At least 1.25 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were delivered from China to the Kyrgyz Republic on July 11. More than 800 temporary vaccination centers have been opened, including in shopping centers and educational institutions.

Delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected for 20,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/201403/
views: 139
Print
Related
Over 182,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
PRC provides Kyrgyzstan with 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19: Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis for month
More than 100 coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
Doctor tells when pregnant women need to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan to purchase 1.25 million more doses of Sinopharm vaccine
New batch of COVID-19 vaccine: How 1.2 million doses are distributed
Vaccine to make Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 free, Health Minister hopes
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
16 July, Friday
15:40
75-year-old woman dies after falling from 3rd floor onto the roof of store 75-year-old woman dies after falling from 3rd floor ont...
15:25
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
15:11
COVID-19: Chinese vaccine cost Kyrgyzstan less than Sputnik V
14:41
29 houses left without hot water in Dzhal microdistrict in Bishkek
14:27
Militant planning to commit terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan