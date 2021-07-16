14:41
Militant planning to commit terrorist attack detained in Kyrgyzstan

Officers of the State Committee for National Security detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who was planning to commit a terrorist attack. Press center of the state committee reported.

«The detainee arrived in the country from the zone of armed conflict with the aim of carrying out a terrorist attack. It was found out that he underwent special training and participated in hostilities on the territory of Afghanistan as a member of one of the international terrorist organizations,» the press center said.

The State Committee for National Security noted that the work to identify and suppress the activities of members and supporters of international terrorism continues.
