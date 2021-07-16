Social pharmacies opened in Kyrgyzstan

Social pharmacies are opened in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he is now in Osh city. «We will open an infectious diseases hospital and a social pharmacy. In Nookat district alone, for example, we have 3,800 people with different disability groups. A 25 percent discount is provided for all drugs for persons with I and II disability groups, for the rest — 15 percent,» the official said.

He noted that following Osh region, such pharmacies will appear in Jalal-Abad, and then in other regions of the country, in large hospitals.

The head of the Ministry of Health stressed that discounts were provided thanks to negotiations with manufacturers.

Earlier it was reported that the insured category of the population has been issued more than half a million prescriptions with discounts since the beginning of the year. The amount of compensation to pharmacies that entered into an agreement with the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund amounted to 130 million soms.