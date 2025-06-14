Electronic pharmacies to appear in Kyrgyzstan

State pharmacies El Aman will switch to a new format of work. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev announced.

According to him, about 100 such pharmacies have been opened in the republic and their mission is justified.

«In remote areas, private individuals do not want to open pharmacies due to the lack of commercial interest, there is not much profit — the population is small. State pharmacies have improved citizens’ access to drug provision, but the implementation mechanisms have not been fully worked out, so we plan to transfer El Aman to a new format,» the minister said.

He noted that currently people are accustomed to ordering delivery of goods by phone. «There is such a thing as an electronic pharmacy. We want to use the capabilities of Kyrgyz Pochtasy and create electronic pharmacies so that residents of remote regions can order the necessary medicines online and receive them at their place of residence,» Erkin Checheybaev added.